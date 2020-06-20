Rent Calculator
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
21 lawrence
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 lawrence
21 Lawrence Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21 Lawrence Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205
West Markham
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bath home located just North of Markham
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 lawrence have any available units?
21 lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Little Rock Rent Report
.
Is 21 lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
21 lawrence isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 lawrence pet-friendly?
No, 21 lawrence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 21 lawrence offer parking?
Yes, 21 lawrence does offer parking.
Does 21 lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 lawrence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 lawrence have a pool?
No, 21 lawrence does not have a pool.
Does 21 lawrence have accessible units?
No, 21 lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does 21 lawrence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 lawrence has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 lawrence have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 lawrence does not have units with air conditioning.
