All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 21 lawrence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
21 lawrence
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

21 lawrence

21 Lawrence Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Lawrence Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205
West Markham

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bath home located just North of Markham

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 lawrence have any available units?
21 lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 21 lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
21 lawrence isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 lawrence pet-friendly?
No, 21 lawrence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 21 lawrence offer parking?
Yes, 21 lawrence does offer parking.
Does 21 lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 lawrence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 lawrence have a pool?
No, 21 lawrence does not have a pool.
Does 21 lawrence have accessible units?
No, 21 lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does 21 lawrence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 lawrence has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 lawrence have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 lawrence does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72223
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road
Little Rock, AR 72227
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72211
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72201

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College