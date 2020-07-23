All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:39 PM

2001 Reservoir Road

2001 Reservoir Road · (501) 232-7888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Reservoir Road, Little Rock, AR 72227
Reservoir

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tri-level townhouse, 1 car garage, carpet, LR/DR combo, large eat-in furnished kitchen (refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal), washer/dryer connections, window blinds, upstairs BR balcony, fenced patio area, gated community, curbside trash pickup, assigned parking, community pool.

Call Peak Properties 501-353-0368 for gate code to view Tamarack Pines. Call 501-680-3975 for weekend viewing to receive gate code.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Reservoir Road have any available units?
2001 Reservoir Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Reservoir Road have?
Some of 2001 Reservoir Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Reservoir Road currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Reservoir Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Reservoir Road pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Reservoir Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 2001 Reservoir Road offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Reservoir Road offers parking.
Does 2001 Reservoir Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Reservoir Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Reservoir Road have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Reservoir Road has a pool.
Does 2001 Reservoir Road have accessible units?
No, 2001 Reservoir Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Reservoir Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Reservoir Road has units with dishwashers.
