2001 Reservoir Road

Amenities
Tri-level townhouse, 1 car garage, carpet, LR/DR combo, large eat-in furnished kitchen (refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal), washer/dryer connections, window blinds, upstairs BR balcony, fenced patio area, gated community, curbside trash pickup, assigned parking, community pool.
Call Peak Properties 501-353-0368 for gate code to view Tamarack Pines. Call 501-680-3975 for weekend viewing to receive gate code.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.