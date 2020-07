Amenities

This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs. The kitchen is furnished with oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Ceiling fans throughout. Tenant pays own utilities. Renter's property liability insurance required.