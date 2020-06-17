1304 Biscayne Dr

Amenities

3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Midtown! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have hardwood flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a den. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, and the bathrooms have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



Youll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large patio. The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Features:

Circle drive, Dog run, Huge bedrooms, Lots of closet space, Pantry in kitchen, Security system available.



Additional Information;

Washer/Dryer hookups located on the main level in the room

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Patio

Storage Room (Inside the garage)

Attic Storage

2 Car Garage

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



