Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

1304 Biscayne Dr

1304 Biscayne Drive · (205) 940-6363
Location

1304 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, AR 72227
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 Biscayne Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Midtown! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a den. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

Youll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large patio. The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Features:
Circle drive, Dog run, Huge bedrooms, Lots of closet space, Pantry in kitchen, Security system available.

Additional Information;
Washer/Dryer hookups located on the main level in the room
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Storage Room (Inside the garage)
Attic Storage
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5400660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Biscayne Dr have any available units?
1304 Biscayne Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Biscayne Dr have?
Some of 1304 Biscayne Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Biscayne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Biscayne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Biscayne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Biscayne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Biscayne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Biscayne Dr does offer parking.
Does 1304 Biscayne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Biscayne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Biscayne Dr have a pool?
No, 1304 Biscayne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Biscayne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 Biscayne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Biscayne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Biscayne Dr has units with dishwashers.
