123 South Schiller Street

Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Capitol View-Stifft Station! The main living area and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring throughout.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer
You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information;
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Electric Heater
Central Cooling System
Large Deck with capitol view
Balcony
Ceiling Fans
Vaulted Ceilings
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.