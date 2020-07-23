All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:40 PM

123 South Schiller Street

123 South Schiller Street · (501) 209-7498
Location

123 South Schiller Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Capital View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2444 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Capitol View-Stifft Station! The main living area and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring throughout.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer

You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information;
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Electric Heater
Central Cooling System
Large Deck with capitol view
Balcony
Ceiling Fans
Vaulted Ceilings

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South Schiller Street have any available units?
123 South Schiller Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South Schiller Street have?
Some of 123 South Schiller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South Schiller Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 South Schiller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South Schiller Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 South Schiller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 123 South Schiller Street offer parking?
No, 123 South Schiller Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 South Schiller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 South Schiller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South Schiller Street have a pool?
No, 123 South Schiller Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 South Schiller Street have accessible units?
No, 123 South Schiller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South Schiller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 South Schiller Street has units with dishwashers.
