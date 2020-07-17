All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 115 N. Taylor - 508.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
115 N. Taylor - 508
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

115 N. Taylor - 508

115 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 North Taylor Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
One bedroom / one bath unit. Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and microwave. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic TV, and wifi!
Tenant only pays electric. Application fee is $35 per adult. Limit of two people per unit. Applicant screening includes credit, criminal, eviction report. Must have landlord and employer reference. Renter's insurance is REQUIRED.

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - electric, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closet
Three building complex centrally located in Midtown. This property is minutes from all major medical facilities in Little Rock. Parking and onsite coin laundry in each building. War Memorial Park and 18 hole golf course are only 1/2 mile from this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N. Taylor - 508 have any available units?
115 N. Taylor - 508 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 N. Taylor - 508 have?
Some of 115 N. Taylor - 508's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N. Taylor - 508 currently offering any rent specials?
115 N. Taylor - 508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N. Taylor - 508 pet-friendly?
No, 115 N. Taylor - 508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 115 N. Taylor - 508 offer parking?
Yes, 115 N. Taylor - 508 offers parking.
Does 115 N. Taylor - 508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N. Taylor - 508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N. Taylor - 508 have a pool?
No, 115 N. Taylor - 508 does not have a pool.
Does 115 N. Taylor - 508 have accessible units?
No, 115 N. Taylor - 508 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N. Taylor - 508 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 N. Taylor - 508 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr
Little Rock, AR 72204
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72211
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr
Little Rock, AR 72227
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road
Little Rock, AR 72202

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with ParkingLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARShannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARRussellville, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rock CreekWalnut ValleyRiverdale
ReservoirRiver MountainMidtown
HillcrestCloverdale Watson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College