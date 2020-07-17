115 N. Taylor - 508

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

One bedroom / one bath unit. Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and microwave. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic TV, and wifi!

Tenant only pays electric. Application fee is $35 per adult. Limit of two people per unit. Applicant screening includes credit, criminal, eviction report. Must have landlord and employer reference. Renter's insurance is REQUIRED.



Three building complex centrally located in Midtown. This property is minutes from all major medical facilities in Little Rock. Parking and onsite coin laundry in each building. War Memorial Park and 18 hole golf course are only 1/2 mile from this location.