Last updated June 26 2020 at 1:38 PM

112 West 15th Street

112 West 15th Street · (501) 209-7498
Location

112 West 15th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room and a den. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Storage Room
Basement
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West 15th Street have any available units?
112 West 15th Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 West 15th Street have?
Some of 112 West 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 112 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 112 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 112 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 112 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
