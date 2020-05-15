All apartments in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR
1012 N Shackleford
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

1012 N Shackleford

1012 North Shackleford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1012 North Shackleford Road, Little Rock, AR 72211
Walnut Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Walnut Valley home for rent. A roomy home with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath in convenient West Little Rock location close to everything! Big yard space . Come check it out !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 N Shackleford have any available units?
1012 N Shackleford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 1012 N Shackleford currently offering any rent specials?
1012 N Shackleford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 N Shackleford pet-friendly?
No, 1012 N Shackleford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 1012 N Shackleford offer parking?
Yes, 1012 N Shackleford offers parking.
Does 1012 N Shackleford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 N Shackleford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 N Shackleford have a pool?
No, 1012 N Shackleford does not have a pool.
Does 1012 N Shackleford have accessible units?
No, 1012 N Shackleford does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 N Shackleford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 N Shackleford has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 N Shackleford have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 N Shackleford does not have units with air conditioning.
