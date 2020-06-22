3421 Village Meadow Drive

Amenities

Sage Meadows Subdivision in Jonesboro - Beautiful, large, two-level custom built home. 2,734 feet. Four bedroom. Three bath. Great room is open and spacious with a kitchen/living room combo and large walk in pantry. Five burner gas cook stove and large stainless refrigerator/freezer combo unit. Over sized kitchen features granite counter tops and an island with breakfast bar. Large laundry room. Large master suite and salon bath with an additional bedroom downstairs. Upstairs is a large second living area with two bedrooms and a bathroom complete with living space. The home has a no-tank gas hot water heater and double garage. $2,200 per month. $2,200 security deposit. Must have excellent, verifiable references. 1-year lease. 417-293-7323.