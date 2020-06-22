All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

3421 Village Meadow Drive

3421 Village Meadow Drive · (417) 293-7323
Location

3421 Village Meadow Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sage Meadows Subdivision in Jonesboro - Beautiful, large, two-level custom built home. 2,734 feet. Four bedroom. Three bath. Great room is open and spacious with a kitchen/living room combo and large walk in pantry. Five burner gas cook stove and large stainless refrigerator/freezer combo unit. Over sized kitchen features granite counter tops and an island with breakfast bar. Large laundry room. Large master suite and salon bath with an additional bedroom downstairs. Upstairs is a large second living area with two bedrooms and a bathroom complete with living space. The home has a no-tank gas hot water heater and double garage. $2,200 per month. $2,200 security deposit. Must have excellent, verifiable references. 1-year lease. 417-293-7323.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have any available units?
3421 Village Meadow Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3421 Village Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Village Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Village Meadow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Village Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Village Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Village Meadow Drive does offer parking.
Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Village Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3421 Village Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3421 Village Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Village Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Village Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Village Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
