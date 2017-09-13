Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2814 Stallings Lane Available 06/30/20 Perfect location for ASU Students - NO HUD - Warm, friendly, inviting in a lovely, established neighborhood ...

This is a perfect home for families and roommates alike. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, furnished kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, outside patio and enclosed rear porch. A gas fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a two (2) car garage AND 500 square foot shop provides plenty of storage space. The unfinished basement can be used as a 5th bedroom if needed.

Outside smoking ONLY. ONE SMALL PET ONLY. No HUD



