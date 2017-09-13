Amenities
2814 Stallings Lane Available 06/30/20 Perfect location for ASU Students - NO HUD - Warm, friendly, inviting in a lovely, established neighborhood ...
This is a perfect home for families and roommates alike. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, furnished kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, outside patio and enclosed rear porch. A gas fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a two (2) car garage AND 500 square foot shop provides plenty of storage space. The unfinished basement can be used as a 5th bedroom if needed.
Outside smoking ONLY. ONE SMALL PET ONLY. No HUD
(RLNE4109422)