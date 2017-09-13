All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 2814 Stallings Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, AR
/
2814 Stallings Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2814 Stallings Lane

2814 Stallings Lane · (870) 520-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2814 Stallings Lane, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2814 Stallings Lane · Avail. Jun 30

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2814 Stallings Lane Available 06/30/20 Perfect location for ASU Students - NO HUD - Warm, friendly, inviting in a lovely, established neighborhood ...
This is a perfect home for families and roommates alike. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, furnished kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, outside patio and enclosed rear porch. A gas fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a two (2) car garage AND 500 square foot shop provides plenty of storage space. The unfinished basement can be used as a 5th bedroom if needed.
Outside smoking ONLY. ONE SMALL PET ONLY. No HUD

(RLNE4109422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Stallings Lane have any available units?
2814 Stallings Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2814 Stallings Lane have?
Some of 2814 Stallings Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Stallings Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Stallings Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Stallings Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Stallings Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Stallings Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Stallings Lane does offer parking.
Does 2814 Stallings Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Stallings Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Stallings Lane have a pool?
No, 2814 Stallings Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Stallings Lane have accessible units?
No, 2814 Stallings Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Stallings Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Stallings Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Stallings Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Stallings Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2814 Stallings Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
6 Willow Creek Ln
Jonesboro, AR 72404

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 3 BedroomsJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNMillington, TN
Paragould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity