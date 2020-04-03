All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8 Tara Mount Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, AR
/
8 Tara Mount Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

8 Tara Mount Drive

8 Tara Mount Drive · (501) 804-3812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New features: Granite countertops throughout, brand new kitchen w/ custom cabinets w/rain glass uppers, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, tile & carpet throughout, new bathrooms (from floor to ceiling!), new multi-unit HVAC, & all new paint! This home offers formal living & dining areas, eat-in kitchen w/ wet bar, dedicated laundry room w/sink, master suite on main level, 4 other beds, bonus, office & safe-room. Owner financing available! Contact Donald @ 501-743-2519

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Tara Mount Drive have any available units?
8 Tara Mount Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Tara Mount Drive have?
Some of 8 Tara Mount Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Tara Mount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Tara Mount Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Tara Mount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 Tara Mount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8 Tara Mount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Tara Mount Drive does offer parking.
Does 8 Tara Mount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Tara Mount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Tara Mount Drive have a pool?
No, 8 Tara Mount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8 Tara Mount Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Tara Mount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Tara Mount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Tara Mount Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Tara Mount Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Tara Mount Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Tara Mount Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARCabot, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity