8 Tara Mount Drive

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New features: Granite countertops throughout, brand new kitchen w/ custom cabinets w/rain glass uppers, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, tile & carpet throughout, new bathrooms (from floor to ceiling!), new multi-unit HVAC, & all new paint! This home offers formal living & dining areas, eat-in kitchen w/ wet bar, dedicated laundry room w/sink, master suite on main level, 4 other beds, bonus, office & safe-room. Owner financing available! Contact Donald @ 501-743-2519