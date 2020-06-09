401 Braden Street

Amenities
This three bedroom home in the center of Jacksonville has new paint and carpet. This home has tile floors, a fenced yard, and a two car garage. Close to highway, local shopping, parks, restaurants and the main gate of Little Rock Air Force Base.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681353?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.