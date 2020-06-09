All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

401 Braden Street

401 Braden Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1681353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Braden Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This three bedroom home in the center of Jacksonville has new paint and carpet. This home has tile floors, a fenced yard, and a two car garage. Close to highway, local shopping, parks, restaurants and the main gate of Little Rock Air Force Base.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681353?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Braden Street have any available units?
401 Braden Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 401 Braden Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 Braden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Braden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Braden Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 Braden Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 Braden Street does offer parking.
Does 401 Braden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Braden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Braden Street have a pool?
No, 401 Braden Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 Braden Street have accessible units?
No, 401 Braden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Braden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Braden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Braden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Braden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
