1013 Ferrell Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 16
Location
1013 Ferrell Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3 bedroom home with BIG bonus room!
(RLNE2462504)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive have any available units?
1013 Ferrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, AR
.
What amenities does 1013 Ferrell Drive have?
Some of 1013 Ferrell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 Ferrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Ferrell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Ferrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Ferrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive offer parking?
No, 1013 Ferrell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Ferrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Ferrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Ferrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Ferrell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Ferrell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Ferrell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
