Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath loft apartment in downtown Hot Springs - Please call 501-701-4702 to schedule a viewing or to ask questions! Visit our website rpmhometown.com to view more pictures and apply online!



Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom loft apartments in beautiful downtown Hot Springs. All utilities included.



Rent $625/mo and a $625 Security Deposit and fees. **Move-in Today For $725**



Pet Policy: Pet friendly with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $35 monthly pet fee per pet.



Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed from our website before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website



