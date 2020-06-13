All apartments in Greenbrier
Find more places like 35 Tanzanite Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbrier, AR
/
35 Tanzanite Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

35 Tanzanite Dr

35 Tanzanite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

35 Tanzanite Drive, Greenbrier, AR 72058

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Stained concrete floors throughout, 2 car garage, fenced back yard Accepts Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have any available units?
35 Tanzanite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbrier, AR.
What amenities does 35 Tanzanite Dr have?
Some of 35 Tanzanite Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Tanzanite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
35 Tanzanite Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Tanzanite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr offer parking?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr does offer parking.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Tanzanite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have a pool?
No, 35 Tanzanite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have accessible units?
No, 35 Tanzanite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARCabot, ARRussellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas