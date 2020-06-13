Rent Calculator
Home
/
Greenbrier, AR
/
35 Tanzanite Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
35 Tanzanite Dr
35 Tanzanite Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
35 Tanzanite Drive, Greenbrier, AR 72058
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Stained concrete floors throughout, 2 car garage, fenced back yard Accepts Section 8.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5828526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have any available units?
35 Tanzanite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenbrier, AR
.
What amenities does 35 Tanzanite Dr have?
Some of 35 Tanzanite Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 35 Tanzanite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
35 Tanzanite Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Tanzanite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr offer parking?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr does offer parking.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Tanzanite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have a pool?
No, 35 Tanzanite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have accessible units?
No, 35 Tanzanite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Tanzanite Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Tanzanite Dr has units with air conditioning.
