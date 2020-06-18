Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 John Ross Drive
21 John Ross Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21 John Ross Drive, Greenbrier, AR 72058
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this pet friendly home with concrete floors, open concept living/dining area, large living room windows, and two car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 John Ross Drive have any available units?
21 John Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenbrier, AR
.
What amenities does 21 John Ross Drive have?
Some of 21 John Ross Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21 John Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 John Ross Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 John Ross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 John Ross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21 John Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 John Ross Drive does offer parking.
Does 21 John Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 John Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 John Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 21 John Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 John Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 John Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 John Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 John Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 John Ross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 John Ross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
