Home
/
Greenbrier, AR
/
2 Jon Ross Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Jon Ross Drive
2 Jon Ross Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2 Jon Ross Dr, Greenbrier, AR 72058
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, open concept interior home with a four-bedroom split floor plan. Concrete floors, a fenced in backyard, and large lot size make for an excellent, pet friendly home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive have any available units?
2 Jon Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Greenbrier, AR
.
What amenities does 2 Jon Ross Drive have?
Some of 2 Jon Ross Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2 Jon Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Jon Ross Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Jon Ross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Jon Ross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive offer parking?
No, 2 Jon Ross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Jon Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Jon Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Jon Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Jon Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Jon Ross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Jon Ross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
