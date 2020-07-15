All apartments in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR
Summit Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

Summit Terrace

1501 N 37th St · No Longer Available
Location

1501 N 37th St, Fort Smith, AR 72904

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenants pay Electric only

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment water is paid tenant is responsible for electric. Now available for rent $365 a month with a $300.00 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Terrace have any available units?
Summit Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Smith, AR.
Is Summit Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Summit Terrace offer parking?
No, Summit Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Summit Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Terrace have a pool?
No, Summit Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Summit Terrace have accessible units?
No, Summit Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Summit Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Summit Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
