All apartments in Fort Smith
Find more places like Summit Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
Summit Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Summit Terrace
1501 N 37th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Smith
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1501 N 37th St, Fort Smith, AR 72904
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenants pay Electric only
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment water is paid tenant is responsible for electric. Now available for rent $365 a month with a $300.00 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Summit Terrace have any available units?
Summit Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Smith, AR
.
Is Summit Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Summit Terrace offer parking?
No, Summit Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Summit Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Terrace have a pool?
No, Summit Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Summit Terrace have accessible units?
No, Summit Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Summit Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Summit Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
