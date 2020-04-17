All apartments in Fort Smith
9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007

9005 Sandra Way · (479) 420-5439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9005 Sandra Way, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite features a tiled walk in shower and a large walk in closet. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and living area. Energy efficient upgrades. Directions: Massard Rd to Wells Lake Rd. Entrance across from Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center. 1.7 miles Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite features a double vanity and a large walk in closet. Bathrooms have tub and shower combination. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors throughout, ceiling fans though out. Energy efficient upgrades include LED lighting and foam insulation. Entrance across from Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 1.7 miles to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have any available units?
9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have?
Some of 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 currently offering any rent specials?
9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 pet-friendly?
No, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Smith.
Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 offer parking?
Yes, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 does offer parking.
Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have a pool?
No, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 does not have a pool.
Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have accessible units?
No, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 does not have accessible units.
Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007 has units with air conditioning.
