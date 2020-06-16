All apartments in Fort Smith
6823 Veterans Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

6823 Veterans Avenue

6823 Veterans Avenue · (479) 755-8436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan. Located in the heart of Chaffee crossing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 Veterans Avenue have any available units?
6823 Veterans Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6823 Veterans Avenue have?
Some of 6823 Veterans Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 Veterans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Veterans Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Veterans Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6823 Veterans Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6823 Veterans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6823 Veterans Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6823 Veterans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 Veterans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Veterans Avenue have a pool?
No, 6823 Veterans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6823 Veterans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6823 Veterans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Veterans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6823 Veterans Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6823 Veterans Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6823 Veterans Avenue has units with air conditioning.
