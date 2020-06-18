Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
432 N 35th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
432 N 35th St
432 North 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing




Location
432 North 35th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72903
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Central Heat and Air
Wood Floors
Washer and Dryer Connection
House
(RLNE3414493)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 432 N 35th St have any available units?
432 N 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Smith, AR
.
Is 432 N 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
432 N 35th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 N 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 432 N 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Smith
.
Does 432 N 35th St offer parking?
No, 432 N 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 432 N 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 N 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 N 35th St have a pool?
No, 432 N 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 432 N 35th St have accessible units?
No, 432 N 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 432 N 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 N 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 N 35th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 432 N 35th St has units with air conditioning.
