Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Smith
Find more places like 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
2800 Vicksburg Street - 7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2800 Vicksburg Street - 7
2800 Vicksburg Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Smith
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Location
2800 Vicksburg Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901
South Fort Smith
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice updated apartment. All electric with water paid. New refrigerator and newer stove. New roof, windows and NEW CARPET. 1/2 mile from Walmart on Zero, close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have any available units?
2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Smith, AR
.
What amenities does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have?
Some of 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Smith
.
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 offer parking?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Vicksburg Street - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fort Smith 2 Bedrooms
Fort Smith 3 Bedrooms
Fort Smith Apartments with Garages
Fort Smith Apartments with Parking
Fort Smith Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fayetteville, AR
Springdale, AR
Johnson, AR
Prairie Grove, AR
Farmington, AR
Siloam Springs, AR
Tahlequah, OK
Van Buren, AR
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arkansas