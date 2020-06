Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking courtyard

2500 Dodson Ave is a 6 unit apartment complex, 3 units on east side of property and 3 units on west side of property with a common courtyard lined with trees in the middle. Complex is pet friendly, small dogs and cats allowed with additional $200 pet deposit. Non aggressive dogs under 20lbs allowed.