Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
2109 Kelley Hwy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 Kelley Hwy
2109 Kelley Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2109 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2109 KELLY HWY - RENT TO OWN 2 BED 1 BATH , LARGE FRONT PORCH WITH SWING, VINYL FLOOR, NEW MINI-SPLIT UNIT INSTALLED, GAS RANGE
$650 DOWN $650/MONTH FOR 20 YEARS
(RLNE5914733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy have any available units?
2109 Kelley Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Smith, AR
.
Is 2109 Kelley Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Kelley Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Kelley Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Kelley Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy offer parking?
No, 2109 Kelley Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Kelley Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy have a pool?
No, 2109 Kelley Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2109 Kelley Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Kelley Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Kelley Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Kelley Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
