Amenities
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the University of Arkansas. We are located in an established and desirable community within a natural wooded setting. Between our beautiful mature landscaping and large floor plans along with our laundry facilities, sparking pool, and picnic areas makes for the perfect community to live in. Come tour your new home today!