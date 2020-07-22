All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:17 AM

Maple Manor

3001 W Wedington Dr ·
Location

3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 81 · Avail. Sep 8

$750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 1

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. Jul 31

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
online portal
package receiving
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the University of Arkansas. We are located in an established and desirable community within a natural wooded setting. Between our beautiful mature landscaping and large floor plans along with our laundry facilities, sparking pool, and picnic areas makes for the perfect community to live in. Come tour your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: 50 lbs; Non-aggressive
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Manor have any available units?
Maple Manor has 18 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Manor have?
Some of Maple Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Manor is pet friendly.
Does Maple Manor offer parking?
Yes, Maple Manor offers parking.
Does Maple Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Manor have a pool?
Yes, Maple Manor has a pool.
Does Maple Manor have accessible units?
No, Maple Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Manor has units with dishwashers.
