996 Daisy LN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

996 Daisy LN

996 North Daisy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

996 North Daisy Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice duplex in the Meadowlands in W Fayetteville. Home features all new flooring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Huge living room with second living space, and large master bedroom. All appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Daisy LN have any available units?
996 Daisy LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 996 Daisy LN have?
Some of 996 Daisy LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 Daisy LN currently offering any rent specials?
996 Daisy LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Daisy LN pet-friendly?
No, 996 Daisy LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 996 Daisy LN offer parking?
Yes, 996 Daisy LN offers parking.
Does 996 Daisy LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 996 Daisy LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Daisy LN have a pool?
No, 996 Daisy LN does not have a pool.
Does 996 Daisy LN have accessible units?
No, 996 Daisy LN does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Daisy LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 Daisy LN has units with dishwashers.
