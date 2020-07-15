996 Daisy LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice duplex in the Meadowlands in W Fayetteville. Home features all new flooring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Huge living room with second living space, and large master bedroom. All appliances.