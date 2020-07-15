Nice duplex in the Meadowlands in W Fayetteville. Home features all new flooring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Huge living room with second living space, and large master bedroom. All appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 996 Daisy LN have any available units?
996 Daisy LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.