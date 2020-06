Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Great location on the South Side of Fayetteville, Less than 10 minutes to the University of Arkansas. This town house has an open floor plan with large windows to let in ample natural light. Both bedrooms have double closets. Washer and dryer included.