66 E Cydnee ST

Amenities
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area w/ breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, full-size stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. Huge walk-in master closet, stand up shower. Guest bath has shower/tub combo. 2-car garage. Privacy fence. Lawn care included in rent. No pets please.