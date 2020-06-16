All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:00 PM

66 E Cydnee ST

66 East Cydnee Street · (479) 365-2722
Location

66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
North Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area w/ breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, full-size stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. Huge walk-in master closet, stand up shower. Guest bath has shower/tub combo. 2-car garage. Privacy fence. Lawn care included in rent. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 E Cydnee ST have any available units?
66 E Cydnee ST has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 E Cydnee ST have?
Some of 66 E Cydnee ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 E Cydnee ST currently offering any rent specials?
66 E Cydnee ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 E Cydnee ST pet-friendly?
No, 66 E Cydnee ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 66 E Cydnee ST offer parking?
Yes, 66 E Cydnee ST does offer parking.
Does 66 E Cydnee ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 E Cydnee ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 E Cydnee ST have a pool?
No, 66 E Cydnee ST does not have a pool.
Does 66 E Cydnee ST have accessible units?
No, 66 E Cydnee ST does not have accessible units.
Does 66 E Cydnee ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 E Cydnee ST has units with dishwashers.
