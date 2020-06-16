Amenities

Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area w/ breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, full-size stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. Huge walk-in master closet, stand up shower. Guest bath has shower/tub combo. 2-car garage. Privacy fence. Lawn care included in rent. No pets please.



66 E Cydnee Street, Fayetteville

Directions: S on College to R onto E Appleby, R onto W Appleby, L onto Cydnee



$1,300/Rent

$1,300/Security Deposit (incl cleaning fee)



Online Rental Applications: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com

$25 application fee per adult



To preview, call

Platinum Properties of NWA

Real Estate and Management

3291 S Thompson St, G103

Springdale, AR 72764

Office 479-365-2722 or Text 479-530-1192

~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~

