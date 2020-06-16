All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 66 Cydnee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
66 Cydnee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

66 Cydnee

66 E Cydnee St · (479) 365-2722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

66 E Cydnee St, Fayetteville, AR 72703
North Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area w/ breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, full-size stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. Huge walk-in master closet, stand up shower. Guest bath has shower/tub combo. 2-car garage. Privacy fence. Lawn care included in rent. No pets please.

66 E Cydnee Street, Fayetteville
Directions: S on College to R onto E Appleby, R onto W Appleby, L onto Cydnee

$1,300/Rent
$1,300/Security Deposit (incl cleaning fee)

Online Rental Applications: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com
$25 application fee per adult

To preview, call
Platinum Properties of NWA
Real Estate and Management
3291 S Thompson St, G103
Springdale, AR 72764
Office 479-365-2722 or Text 479-530-1192
~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~
Directions: S on College to right on E Appleby, right on W Appleby, left on Cydnee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Cydnee have any available units?
66 Cydnee has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Cydnee have?
Some of 66 Cydnee's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Cydnee currently offering any rent specials?
66 Cydnee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Cydnee pet-friendly?
No, 66 Cydnee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 66 Cydnee offer parking?
Yes, 66 Cydnee does offer parking.
Does 66 Cydnee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Cydnee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Cydnee have a pool?
No, 66 Cydnee does not have a pool.
Does 66 Cydnee have accessible units?
No, 66 Cydnee does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Cydnee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Cydnee has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 66 Cydnee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity