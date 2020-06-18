Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1
605 North Betty Jo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 North Betty Jo Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath townhouse. New wood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, all appliances, new paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 have any available units?
605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 have?
Some of 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N Betty Jo DR Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
