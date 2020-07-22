Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
2907 Riverridge
Last updated July 23 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2907 Riverridge
2907 Riverridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2907 Riverridge Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Bridgeport
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Fresh paint with tile floor throughout. Nice unit in a very handy location. Broker is related to the owners.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2907 Riverridge have any available units?
2907 Riverridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
Is 2907 Riverridge currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Riverridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Riverridge pet-friendly?
No, 2907 Riverridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 2907 Riverridge offer parking?
No, 2907 Riverridge does not offer parking.
Does 2907 Riverridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Riverridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Riverridge have a pool?
No, 2907 Riverridge does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Riverridge have accessible units?
No, 2907 Riverridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Riverridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 Riverridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 Riverridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 Riverridge does not have units with air conditioning.
