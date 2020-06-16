All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

2896 N Quail Creek DR

2896 North Quail Creek Drive · (479) 636-2200
Location

2896 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72703
North Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate home on a corner lot. Nice details to construction. Formal dining room, den breakfast room, nice kitchen. 4BR, 2.5BA split floor plan. Washer, dryer & fridge included. Close to shopping, Washington Regional Medical Center & I-49.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 N Quail Creek DR have any available units?
2896 N Quail Creek DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2896 N Quail Creek DR have?
Some of 2896 N Quail Creek DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2896 N Quail Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
2896 N Quail Creek DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 N Quail Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 2896 N Quail Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2896 N Quail Creek DR offer parking?
No, 2896 N Quail Creek DR does not offer parking.
Does 2896 N Quail Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2896 N Quail Creek DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 N Quail Creek DR have a pool?
No, 2896 N Quail Creek DR does not have a pool.
Does 2896 N Quail Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 2896 N Quail Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 N Quail Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2896 N Quail Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
