2896 N Quail Creek DR

Immaculate home on a corner lot. Nice details to construction. Formal dining room, den breakfast room, nice kitchen. 4BR, 2.5BA split floor plan. Washer, dryer & fridge included. Close to shopping, Washington Regional Medical Center & I-49.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
