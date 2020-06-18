All apartments in Fayetteville
2672 Arroyo Street - 3

2672 N Arroyo Ave · (479) 225-6779
Location

2672 N Arroyo Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
North Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
This rental will be available September 1, 2020. It will undergo a full renovation - new paint, new waterproof LVP flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen with new cabinet pulls, new granite counter tops and backsplash, new sink and faucet, updated bathrooms with new cabinet pulls, new towel hooks, new faucets and vanities, new toilets, updated lighting throughout, keyless entry with new keyless entry lock on foyer doors and doors to garage. NO MORE KEYS! New LVP flooring in foyer, new lighting in foyer and new carpet on stairwell, to come.

Located in Sunbridge Villas subdivision - off of N. College Avenue in the center of Fayetteville, near banks, restaurants, U of A, Dickson Street, churches, Washington Regional Medical Center, Target/Walmart, Harp's grocery store, storage units - comes with refrigerator, microwave, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, a fenced in back yard, gas fireplace and one car garage with extra large driveway and parking lot to use adjacent to property - yard maintenance is included as well.

Around the corner to a green space where you can play with your pet and extra parking!

Pet Friendly - three pets allowed - no aggressive breeds - $450 refundable pet deposit, plus $25 extra a month per pet.

Security deposit is $1350 - tenant is responsible for utilities and pest control, one joint lease

Images are of how each unit is set up - pictures of new flooring, colors are included in the photos. The unit plan may be the opposite depending on what side of the building it is on.

