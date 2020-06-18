2672 Arroyo Street - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

This rental will be available September 1, 2020. It will undergo a full renovation - new paint, new waterproof LVP flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen with new cabinet pulls, new granite counter tops and backsplash, new sink and faucet, updated bathrooms with new cabinet pulls, new towel hooks, new faucets and vanities, new toilets, updated lighting throughout, keyless entry with new keyless entry lock on foyer doors and doors to garage. NO MORE KEYS! New LVP flooring in foyer, new lighting in foyer and new carpet on stairwell, to come.



Located in Sunbridge Villas subdivision - off of N. College Avenue in the center of Fayetteville, near banks, restaurants, U of A, Dickson Street, churches, Washington Regional Medical Center, Target/Walmart, Harp's grocery store, storage units - comes with refrigerator, microwave, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, a fenced in back yard, gas fireplace and one car garage with extra large driveway and parking lot to use adjacent to property - yard maintenance is included as well.



Around the corner to a green space where you can play with your pet and extra parking!



Pet Friendly - three pets allowed - no aggressive breeds - $450 refundable pet deposit, plus $25 extra a month per pet.



Security deposit is $1350 - tenant is responsible for utilities and pest control, one joint lease



Images are of how each unit is set up - pictures of new flooring, colors are included in the photos. The unit plan may be the opposite depending on what side of the building it is on.