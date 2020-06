Amenities

3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath townhouse available July 1st. Two bedrooms have walk-in closets. Additional features include self-cleaning stove, refrigerator, and ceiling fans throughout. Privacy fenced backyard. Laundry on site for 4 units. No interior smoking and pets negotiable. $25 application fee per adult Seeking FICO score of 600 minimum. Broker owned. Note: This property is currently occupied, can provide upon request a interior video for convince.