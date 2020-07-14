Rent Calculator
2131 Crossover RD Unit #201
2131 Crossover RD Unit #201
2131 North Crossover Road
No Longer Available
Location
2131 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bed, one bath in convenient location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 have any available units?
2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 have?
Some of 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 offer parking?
No, 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 have a pool?
No, 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 have accessible units?
No, 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Crossover RD Unit #201 has units with dishwashers.
