Fayetteville, AR
1935 Stone ST Unit #108
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:19 PM

1935 Stone ST Unit #108

1935 West Stone Street · (479) 876-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 West Stone Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
McNair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quiet, safe neighborhood, perfect for students and professionals! Remodeled units, 3 blocks from Campus! Larger than average floorplan, includes 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Oversize kitchen, with gas range, refigerator, laundry connection, and a generous living area. All new windows with lots of natural light. Central heating and air! ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL GOOD THROUGH MARCH 31ST, $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT***

You can walk to class, Starbucks, Popeye's, McDonald's, Whataburger, Walmart Supercenter and neighborhood store within a mile!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 have any available units?
1935 Stone ST Unit #108 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Stone ST Unit #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 offer parking?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 does not offer parking.
Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 have a pool?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 have accessible units?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Stone ST Unit #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
