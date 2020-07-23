Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with vinyl plank flooring in living room and hall. New carpet in bedrooms. Full-size fridge, dishwasher, stove and stack-able washer/dryer. Shower and tub combo in both bathrooms. Fenced back yard. Great location just off MLK, right behind Whataburger.



1918 Kaywood Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions: MLK Blvd, left onto S Sang Ave, right onto W Mitchell St, right onto S Gabbard Dr, left onto W Kaywood Lane.



$875/ Rent

$875/ Security Deposit (includes cleaning fee)



Online Rental Application: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com

$25 application fee per adult



To preview,

Platinum Properties of NWA

Real Estate and Management

3291 S Thompson, G103

Springdale, AR 72764

Office (479) 365-2722 or Text (479) 530-1192

~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~