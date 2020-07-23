Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with vinyl plank flooring in living room and hall. New carpet in bedrooms. Full-size fridge, dishwasher, stove and stack-able washer/dryer. Shower and tub combo in both bathrooms. Fenced back yard. Great location just off MLK, right behind Whataburger.
1918 Kaywood Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Directions: MLK Blvd, left onto S Sang Ave, right onto W Mitchell St, right onto S Gabbard Dr, left onto W Kaywood Lane.
$875/ Rent
$875/ Security Deposit (includes cleaning fee)
Online Rental Application: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com
$25 application fee per adult
To preview,
Platinum Properties of NWA
Real Estate and Management
3291 S Thompson, G103
Springdale, AR 72764
Office (479) 365-2722 or Text (479) 530-1192
~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~