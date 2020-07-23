All apartments in Fayetteville
1918 Kaywood

1918 W Kaywood Ln · (479) 365-2722
Location

1918 W Kaywood Ln, Fayetteville, AR 72701
McNair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with vinyl plank flooring in living room and hall. New carpet in bedrooms. Full-size fridge, dishwasher, stove and stack-able washer/dryer. Shower and tub combo in both bathrooms. Fenced back yard. Great location just off MLK, right behind Whataburger.

1918 Kaywood Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Directions: MLK Blvd, left onto S Sang Ave, right onto W Mitchell St, right onto S Gabbard Dr, left onto W Kaywood Lane.

$875/ Rent
$875/ Security Deposit (includes cleaning fee)

Online Rental Application: www.platinumpropertiesofnwa.com
$25 application fee per adult

To preview,
Platinum Properties of NWA
Real Estate and Management
3291 S Thompson, G103
Springdale, AR 72764
Office (479) 365-2722 or Text (479) 530-1192
~Beware of scammers; trust a local Realtor~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Kaywood have any available units?
1918 Kaywood has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Kaywood have?
Some of 1918 Kaywood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Kaywood currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Kaywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Kaywood pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Kaywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1918 Kaywood offer parking?
No, 1918 Kaywood does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Kaywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Kaywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Kaywood have a pool?
No, 1918 Kaywood does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Kaywood have accessible units?
No, 1918 Kaywood does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Kaywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Kaywood has units with dishwashers.
