Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
1675 Arthurs CT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1675 Arthurs CT
1675 North Arthurs Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1675 North Arthurs Court, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Root School
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 4 bed/3 bath house in the Boardwalk subdivision in East Fayetteville. Root school district, quiet neighborhood, fenced yard, backs up to the neighborhood pond.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1675 Arthurs CT have any available units?
1675 Arthurs CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1675 Arthurs CT have?
Some of 1675 Arthurs CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1675 Arthurs CT currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Arthurs CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Arthurs CT pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Arthurs CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 1675 Arthurs CT offer parking?
No, 1675 Arthurs CT does not offer parking.
Does 1675 Arthurs CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 Arthurs CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Arthurs CT have a pool?
No, 1675 Arthurs CT does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Arthurs CT have accessible units?
No, 1675 Arthurs CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Arthurs CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Arthurs CT has units with dishwashers.
