Last updated May 2 2020 at 3:08 AM

1655 Timbercrest Avenue

1655 North Timbercrest Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1581666
Location

1655 North Timbercrest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Bridgeport

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have any available units?
1655 Timbercrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1655 Timbercrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Timbercrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Timbercrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

