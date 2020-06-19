Sign Up
Last updated May 2 2020 at 3:08 AM
1655 Timbercrest Avenue
1655 North Timbercrest Avenue
·
(888) 659-9596 ext. 1581666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1655 North Timbercrest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Bridgeport
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rently
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have any available units?
1655 Timbercrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
Is 1655 Timbercrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Timbercrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Timbercrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Timbercrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Timbercrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
