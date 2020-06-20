All apartments in Fayetteville
1549 Markham RD.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:23 AM

1549 Markham RD

1549 West Markham Road · (479) 856-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1549 West Markham Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Block from Razorback stadium on University of Arkansas campus. Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1549 Markham RD have any available units?
1549 Markham RD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1549 Markham RD currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Markham RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Markham RD pet-friendly?
No, 1549 Markham RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1549 Markham RD offer parking?
No, 1549 Markham RD does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Markham RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Markham RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Markham RD have a pool?
No, 1549 Markham RD does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Markham RD have accessible units?
No, 1549 Markham RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Markham RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Markham RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Markham RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Markham RD does not have units with air conditioning.

