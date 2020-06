Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

College students welcome! Both sides of this beautiful duplex are fully furnished and will be available August 1st. This duplex is close to everything! It's blocks away from the U of A and minutes away from I-49 and Baum Stadium. Each side of the duplex has its own one car garage along with additional parking. For $2000 a month owner will also include Wifi & Hulu TV. For $2200 owner will pay all utilities and include wifi & Hulu TV. Deposit is one months rent. See photos on listing for 1533 S Duncan to see examples of furnishings.