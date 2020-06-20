1437 Eton ST

Amenities
Established neighborhood, totally updated 3/2. Beautifully landscaped, Oversize living room, wood floors almost everywhere. New Double pane windows. Kitchen has been upgraded with Granite counter tops & Plumbing fixtures. Utility rm w/pantry & laundry. Big 2 Car Garage with storage. Patio makes for a relaxing evening with no neighbors beyond green barrier back yard.. 1 Block from Butterfield Elementary School. Easy access to many restaurants, Whole Foods, Interstate and Downtown Entertainment District.