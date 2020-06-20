All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

1437 Eton ST

1437 East Eton Street · (501) 230-5290
Location

1437 East Eton Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Established neighborhood, totally updated 3/2. Beautifully landscaped, Oversize living room, wood floors almost everywhere. New Double pane windows. Kitchen has been upgraded with Granite counter tops & Plumbing fixtures. Utility rm w/pantry & laundry. Big 2 Car Garage with storage. Patio makes for a relaxing evening with no neighbors beyond green barrier back yard.. 1 Block from Butterfield Elementary School. Easy access to many restaurants, Whole Foods, Interstate and Downtown Entertainment District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Eton ST have any available units?
1437 Eton ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Eton ST have?
Some of 1437 Eton ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Eton ST currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Eton ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Eton ST pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Eton ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1437 Eton ST offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Eton ST does offer parking.
Does 1437 Eton ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Eton ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Eton ST have a pool?
No, 1437 Eton ST does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Eton ST have accessible units?
No, 1437 Eton ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Eton ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Eton ST does not have units with dishwashers.
