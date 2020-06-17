Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
142 W Cleburn ST
142 West Cleburn Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
142 West Cleburn Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Wilson Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute duplex one block from Wilson Park!! One bedroom, gas range, refrigerator, wood floors, lawn care included. No washer dryer on site. Owner is a licensed realtor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 W Cleburn ST have any available units?
142 W Cleburn ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 142 W Cleburn ST have?
Some of 142 W Cleburn ST's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 142 W Cleburn ST currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Cleburn ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Cleburn ST pet-friendly?
No, 142 W Cleburn ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 142 W Cleburn ST offer parking?
No, 142 W Cleburn ST does not offer parking.
Does 142 W Cleburn ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W Cleburn ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Cleburn ST have a pool?
No, 142 W Cleburn ST does not have a pool.
Does 142 W Cleburn ST have accessible units?
No, 142 W Cleburn ST does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W Cleburn ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 W Cleburn ST does not have units with dishwashers.
