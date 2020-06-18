All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

1340 N Mission BLVD

1340 North Mission Boulevard · (479) 372-7154
Location

1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Root School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History. It is just a short drive to everything in Fayetteville 1.5 Miles to the Entertainment District, 2.5 Miles to Razorback football stadium!
Recently remodeled with a large spacious backyard, plenty of parking for cars, covered garage access, and enough to sleep 8. Pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 N Mission BLVD have any available units?
1340 N Mission BLVD has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 N Mission BLVD have?
Some of 1340 N Mission BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 N Mission BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1340 N Mission BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 N Mission BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 N Mission BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1340 N Mission BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1340 N Mission BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1340 N Mission BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 N Mission BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 N Mission BLVD have a pool?
No, 1340 N Mission BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1340 N Mission BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1340 N Mission BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 N Mission BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 N Mission BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
