1271 N Corsica DR
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:55 PM

1271 N Corsica DR

1271 North Corsica Drive · (479) 718-2800
Location

1271 North Corsica Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 1969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Rupple Meadows! These new luxury homes feature 4 large bedrooms each with their own full-sized bathroom and a half bath in the main living area. Gorgeous open kitchen and living room with lots of natural light. All appliances are included and utilities are included in the rent price. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your 2nd story balcony or on your porch. 2 car garage with space for 2 more cars in the driveway. Right off the intersection of Rupple and Wedington, this home is super close to I-49, shopping, restaurants, coffee, banks and gas. Come check out this beautiful home today - it won't last long! *Photos are not of actual unit, but extremely similar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 N Corsica DR have any available units?
1271 N Corsica DR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 N Corsica DR have?
Some of 1271 N Corsica DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 N Corsica DR currently offering any rent specials?
1271 N Corsica DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 N Corsica DR pet-friendly?
No, 1271 N Corsica DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1271 N Corsica DR offer parking?
Yes, 1271 N Corsica DR does offer parking.
Does 1271 N Corsica DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 N Corsica DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 N Corsica DR have a pool?
No, 1271 N Corsica DR does not have a pool.
Does 1271 N Corsica DR have accessible units?
No, 1271 N Corsica DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 N Corsica DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 N Corsica DR has units with dishwashers.
