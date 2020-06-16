1271 N Corsica DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to Rupple Meadows! These new luxury homes feature 4 large bedrooms each with their own full-sized bathroom and a half bath in the main living area. Gorgeous open kitchen and living room with lots of natural light. All appliances are included and utilities are included in the rent price. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your 2nd story balcony or on your porch. 2 car garage with space for 2 more cars in the driveway. Right off the intersection of Rupple and Wedington, this home is super close to I-49, shopping, restaurants, coffee, banks and gas. Come check out this beautiful home today - it won't last long! *Photos are not of actual unit, but extremely similar.