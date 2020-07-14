Great 3 bed 2 bath home. New flooring and paint. Split floor plan, vinyl plank wood flooring in main living area carpet in bedrooms, large fenced back yard. Master has separate whirlpool tub and shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Sundown have any available units?
235 Sundown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, AR.
What amenities does 235 Sundown have?
Some of 235 Sundown's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Sundown currently offering any rent specials?
235 Sundown is not currently offering any rent specials.