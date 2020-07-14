All apartments in Farmington
235 Sundown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

235 Sundown

235 Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Sundown Drive, Farmington, AR 72730

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pool
Great 3 bed 2 bath home. New flooring and paint. Split floor plan, vinyl plank wood flooring in main living area carpet in bedrooms, large fenced back yard. Master has separate whirlpool tub and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

