70 Apartments for rent in Elkins, AR with balconies

1 Unit Available
959 Raspberry ST
959 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1329 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, patio, large yard, new interior paint, new carpet and ready for move-in. Requires good reference. One year lease minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Elkins

1 Unit Available
1837 S Cherry Hills Dr
1837 South Cherry Hills Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2388 sqft
NO STUDENTS! - This 4 bed/3 bath home has stunning mountain views on the 12th hole of Stonebridge Golf Course. Home was remodeled in 2015 with new granite countertops, custom finishes, and wood-style tile throughout.

1 Unit Available
Baldwin
5652 E Country Ridge
5652 East Country Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Hardwood floors in dining room. Large living room has cozy gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Large fenced back yard, covered patio area, 2-car garage. Tenant occupied until 7/31/20. 5652 E.
Results within 10 miles of Elkins
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

1 Unit Available
792 Foothills Drive
792 West Foothills Drive, Greenland, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2509 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom- fully furnished - Fully Furnished and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just off of I-49.

1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
927 W 15th Street
927 West 15th Street, Fayetteville, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1375 sqft
927 W 15th Street Available 08/01/20 PRICE REDUCED! 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Extremely close to U of A - Don't Miss Out on this great Price Reduction! Basically $240 a Room Price.

1 Unit Available
Johnson
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 Unit Available
Jennings Plus
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.

1 Unit Available
946 Peachtree DR
946 West Peachtree Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1496 sqft
Great condo/townhouse in great location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large fenced in backyard, balcony off front of unit, and a covered front porch. On U of A bus route.

1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.

1 Unit Available
2363 N MARKS MILL LN
2363 North Marks Mill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2303 sqft
Beautiful NEW corner lot home in one of Fayetteville's most spectacular neighborhoods. Close to everything PLUS stunning views of Fayetteville from your covered deck.

1 Unit Available
Asbell
1336 W Mount Comfort RD
1336 West Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1391 sqft
Lovely 3 BD, 2 BA home centrally located in Fayetteville, close to U of A, shopping, restaurants, I-49, and trails.

1 Unit Available
McNair
1918 Kaywood
1918 W Kaywood Ln, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
1014 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with vinyl plank flooring in living room and hall. New carpet in bedrooms. Full-size fridge, dishwasher, stove and stack-able washer/dryer. Shower and tub combo in both bathrooms. Fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
609 Dickson ST
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The ultimate downtown condo! Located in the coveted Dickson High Rises, this studio condo is just 2 blocks from the University of Arkansas in the heart of Fayetteville's

1 Unit Available
Asbell
2251 Skyler DR
2251 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse in W Fayetteville.

1 Unit Available
1203 Ash ST
1203 East Ash Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1708 sqft
Root School! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Convenient location in nice part of east Fayetteville located near Root Elementary.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
218 N Church AVE Unit #4
218 North Church Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mark Zweig, Inc. complete recreation of an original Seagraves designed building a 1/2 block from Dickson St. One level, with a wide floorplan, high ceilings, wide hallways, wide staircases, wood windows and large spacious rooms.

1 Unit Available
Johnson
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011

1 Unit Available
Asbell
1317 N Lewis
1317 North Lewis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
CLOSE TO THE " U OF A" "STUDENTS WELCOME" - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen with bar area, Living room, large den, laundry room, 1 car garage. Very large deck with a large fenced in backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE3379834)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Elkins, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elkins renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

