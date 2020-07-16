All apartments in Craighead County
3816 Churchill Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:52 PM

3816 Churchill Drive

3816 Churchhill Dr · (800) 314-4490
Location

3816 Churchhill Dr, Craighead County, AR 72404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3816 Churchill Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer Three Bedroom Two Bath Rental Home In Quiet Jonesboro Community - Enjoy this beautiful newer 1243 sq ft home featuring a nice size kitchen and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. It also includes a master suite, two other bedrooms, guest bath, along with luxury vinyl plank through out the home.

A fence may be added with an additional $50 per month.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

Bridlewood community is located off Longcrest Drive and Richardson Drive, minutes from Stadium Blvd and I555.

Utilize our self-showing system for this property here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1187495?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5483069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Churchill Drive have any available units?
3816 Churchill Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3816 Churchill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Churchill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Churchill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Churchill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Churchill Drive offer parking?
No, 3816 Churchill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Churchill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Churchill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Churchill Drive have a pool?
No, 3816 Churchill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Churchill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3816 Churchill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Churchill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Churchill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 Churchill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 Churchill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
