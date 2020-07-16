3816 Churchill Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet

Newer Three Bedroom Two Bath Rental Home In Quiet Jonesboro Community - Enjoy this beautiful newer 1243 sq ft home featuring a nice size kitchen and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. It also includes a master suite, two other bedrooms, guest bath, along with luxury vinyl plank through out the home.



A fence may be added with an additional $50 per month.



Bridlewood community is located off Longcrest Drive and Richardson Drive, minutes from Stadium Blvd and I555.



