Washington Meadows

All information available at Deaton Group Realty dot com, including self-showing instructions. Do not call agent. Go to Deaton Group Realty website for all info. 2405 & 2415 Washington Avenue in Conway. Townhouse apartment includes 2 bdrms & 1.5 baths. Being rented as is (will be cleaned prior to move in). If want updated flooring and paint, rent is $650.00. Any needed repairs will be addressed by property owner. Downstairs features living room, kitchen, half bath & W/D connections. Refrigerator included.