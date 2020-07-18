All apartments in Conway
Washington Meadows
Last updated July 18 2020

Washington Meadows

2405 Washington Avenue · (501) 580-9151
Location

2405 Washington Avenue, Conway, AR 72032

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All information available at Deaton Group Realty dot com, including self-showing instructions. Do not call agent. Go to Deaton Group Realty website for all info. 2405 & 2415 Washington Avenue in Conway. Townhouse apartment includes 2 bdrms & 1.5 baths. Being rented as is (will be cleaned prior to move in). If want updated flooring and paint, rent is $650.00. Any needed repairs will be addressed by property owner. Downstairs features living room, kitchen, half bath & W/D connections. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Meadows have any available units?
Washington Meadows has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Washington Meadows have?
Some of Washington Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Meadows pet-friendly?
No, Washington Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does Washington Meadows offer parking?
No, Washington Meadows does not offer parking.
Does Washington Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Meadows have a pool?
No, Washington Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Washington Meadows have accessible units?
No, Washington Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, Washington Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
