All apartments in Conway
Find more places like Rock Creek Conway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, AR
/
Rock Creek Conway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Rock Creek Conway

375 Monroe Street · (501) 273-3139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
JULY LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Submit your rental application the same day you tour and we will waive our application/admin fees. * Must pay deposit upon approval and move-in on or before 08/01/2020; *Restrictions apply
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

375 Monroe Street, Conway, AR 72032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 31

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rock Creek Conway.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home. Our Community consists of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom unfurnished apartments that furnish all appliances such as a microwave/vent-a-hood combo, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, and great room mate floor plans. We provide a great location which is within 3 miles of UCA, Hendricks and Central Baptist College, as well as walking distance to shopping and restaurants.Come see us today for availability, we look forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $300 - $500 depending on credit and rental history
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight limits apply
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Must be spayed or neutered
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: 4'X8' indoor storage closet in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rock Creek Conway have any available units?
Rock Creek Conway has 3 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rock Creek Conway have?
Some of Rock Creek Conway's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rock Creek Conway currently offering any rent specials?
Rock Creek Conway is offering the following rent specials: JULY LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Submit your rental application the same day you tour and we will waive our application/admin fees. * Must pay deposit upon approval and move-in on or before 08/01/2020; *Restrictions apply
Is Rock Creek Conway pet-friendly?
Yes, Rock Creek Conway is pet friendly.
Does Rock Creek Conway offer parking?
Yes, Rock Creek Conway offers parking.
Does Rock Creek Conway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rock Creek Conway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rock Creek Conway have a pool?
Yes, Rock Creek Conway has a pool.
Does Rock Creek Conway have accessible units?
Yes, Rock Creek Conway has accessible units.
Does Rock Creek Conway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rock Creek Conway has units with dishwashers.
Does Rock Creek Conway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rock Creek Conway has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Rock Creek Conway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Conway Apartments with GarageConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Dog Friendly Apartments
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARSherwood, ARMaumelle, ARBeebe, AR
Hot Springs, ARCabot, ARRussellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity