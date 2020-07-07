Rock Creek Conway

Amenities
Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home. Our Community consists of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom unfurnished apartments that furnish all appliances such as a microwave/vent-a-hood combo, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, and great room mate floor plans. We provide a great location which is within 3 miles of UCA, Hendricks and Central Baptist College, as well as walking distance to shopping and restaurants.Come see us today for availability, we look forward to meeting you.