Rock Creek Conway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym bbq/grill

Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home. Our Community consists of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom unfurnished apartments that furnish all appliances such as a microwave/vent-a-hood combo, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, and great room mate floor plans. We provide a great location which is within 3 miles of UCA, Hendricks and Central Baptist College, as well as walking distance to shopping and restaurants.Come see us today for availability, we look forward to meeting you.